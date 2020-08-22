ISIS operative arrested in Delhi, UP on high alert: What we know so far

Image Source : ANI National Security Guard (NSG) commandos deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area.

The Delhi Police special cell arrested an ISIS operative from Dhaula Kuan after a brief shootout last night. The accused was nabbed at around 11.30 pm on Friday. Two pressure cookers turned into IEDs (improvised explosive devices) with about 15 kg of explosives in them, and a pistol was recovered from his possession.

"One ISIS operative was arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan," Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Delhi Police Special Cell, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

The ISIS operative who was arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), was on a bike when intercepted by police.

Searches are underway at several locations.

NSG commandos and members of the Bomb Disposal (Squad) are carrying out search operations near the Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area. #WATCH Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) commandos carry out search operation near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area.



One ISIS operative was arrested from the site with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), earlier today by Delhi Police Special Cell. pic.twitter.com/q1uodH5cYJ — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh. "DGP's instructions, all SSPs & security agencies of Uttar Pradesh instructed to remain on high alert after a person was arrested with IEDs from Delhi today by Delhi Police Special Cell," Prashant Kumar, ADG-Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh, said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage