Saturday, August 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. ISIS operative arrested in Delhi, UP on high alert: What we know so far

ISIS operative arrested in Delhi, UP on high alert: What we know so far

The Delhi Police special cell arrested an ISIS operative from Dhaula Kuan after a brief shootout last night. The accused was nabbed at around 11.30 pm on Friday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2020 12:13 IST
Delhi ISIS operative dhaula kuan, isis operative dhaula kuan arrested, isis terrorist, isis delhi po
Image Source : ANI

National Security Guard (NSG) commandos deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area.

The Delhi Police special cell arrested an ISIS operative from Dhaula Kuan after a brief shootout last night. The accused was nabbed at around 11.30 pm on Friday. Two pressure cookers turned into IEDs (improvised explosive devices) with about 15 kg of explosives in them, and a pistol was recovered from his possession. 

"One ISIS operative was arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan," Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Delhi Police Special Cell, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

  • The ISIS operative who was arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), was on a bike when intercepted by police.
  • Searches are underway at several locations. 
  • NSG commandos and members of the Bomb Disposal (Squad) are carrying out search operations near the Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area. 
  • Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh. "DGP's instructions, all SSPs & security agencies of Uttar Pradesh instructed to remain on high alert after a person was arrested with IEDs from Delhi today by Delhi Police Special Cell," Prashant Kumar, ADG-Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh, said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X