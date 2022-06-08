Wednesday, June 08, 2022
     
  Delhi: Fire breaks out at metro parking in Jamia Nagar; nearly 100 vehicles damaged

Seven fire tenders have reached the spot, and the fire is now under control. Many vehicles were damaged and many e-rickshaws got burnt to ashes.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2022 11:29 IST
delhi fire, delhi fire jamia nagar
Image Source : ANI

Delhi: Fire breaks out at metro parking in Jamia Nagar; 10 cars, other vehicles damaged

Highlights

  • At least 10 cars were damaged after a fire broke out in the Jamia Nagar metro.
  • Apart from the cars, at least 30 new e-rickshaws, 50 old e-rickshaws got damaged.
  • Seven fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire was brought under control.

Delhi fire: At least 100 vehicles were damaged after a fire broke out in the Jamia Nagar metro station parking in Delhi. These vehicles included 10 cars, at least 30 new e-rickshaws, 50 old e-rickshaws, and 1 motorcycle were damaged. No casualties have been reported so far.

Seven fire tenders have reached the spot, and the fire is now under control. "Many vehicles were damaged and many e-rickshaws got burnt to ashes," the Delhi Fire Service said.

Further details are awaited.

