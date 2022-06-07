Tuesday, June 07, 2022
     
Delhi: Fire breaks out at UCO Bank inside Supreme Court premises

The blaze was completely brought out within an hour. Officials are yet to ascertain the exact reason that caused the fire.

New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2022 11:11 IST
Highlights

  • A major fire broke out inside the UCO Bank at SC premises.
  • However, fire was contained as 6 tenders reached the spot.
  • The blaze was completely brought out within an hour.

At least six fire tenders were rushed to the Supreme Court after a major fire broke out inside the UCO Bank at the court premises this morning. The fire department was informed about the blaze right away. The bank was shut at the time of the incident. The Supreme Court is located on Tilak Marg.

The blaze was, however, completely brought out within an hour. Officials are yet to ascertain the exact reason that caused the fire. Initial reports suggest that the incident took place due to short-circuit inside the bank. 

No loss of life was reported in the incident. But it is believed that some bank documents and furniture were gutted down.

