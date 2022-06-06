India successfully test fires nuclear capable Agni-IV missile

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY/PTI The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, the Defence Ministry added.

India on Monday successfully test fired long-range ballistic missile Agni-IV APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile is nuclear-capable and has a strike range of 4,000 km.

"A successful training launch of an Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours today from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system," defence ministry said in a statement.

The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, the Defence Ministry added. The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' Capability, the MoD said.

