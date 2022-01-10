Delhi reports 19,166 fresh Covid cases today, 18% lesser than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Health workers interact with each other inside the Shehnai Banquet Hall, turned into a COVID-19 care facility, during the third wave in New Delhi

Delhi reported 19,166 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday and 17 deaths, according to an official bulletin released by the health department. The Test Positivity Rate in the national capital was recorded at 25 percent.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded 22, 751 fresh Covid cases, 12% higher than yesterday's 20,181 cases. Besides, the city saw 10,179 recoveries and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases now stand at 60,733 while total recoveries in the city are 14,63,837. The positivity rate in Delhi has climbed to 23.53%.

