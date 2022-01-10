Monday, January 10, 2022
     
Delhi restaurants likely to stop dine-in services amid spiralling Covid cases: Sources

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: January 10, 2022 14:13 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

The dine-in facility in Delhi restaurants is likely to be discontinued in view of the worsening Covid situation, DDMA sources said on Monday. However, takeaway services will continue to take place.

