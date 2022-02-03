Delhi reports 2,668 fresh Covid cases today, 11% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for Covid-19 at a market

Delhi logged 2,668 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Wednesday, the national capital reported 3,028 new coronavirus infections.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 61,992, according to the city's health department data.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

