COVID pandemic: India logs over 1.72 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 10.99%; 1,008 deaths

Highlights
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in the country have reached 15,33,921
- The death toll in India resulting out of coronavirus is now at 4,98,983
- The daily positivity rate in India is now at 10.99 per cent
India reported a total of 1,72,433 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,008 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed on Thursday. With this, the total active cases of COVID-19 in the country have reached 15,33,921. The death toll in India resulting out of coronavirus is now at 4,98,983, while the positivity rate is at 10.99 per cent.
A total of 167.87 crore vaccinations have so far been administered in the country, the data showed.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
The 1,008 new fatalities include 165 from Kerala and 79 from Maharashtra.
A total of 4,98,983 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,784 from Maharashtra, 56,100 bfrom Kerala, 39,137 from Karnataka, 37,636 from Tamil Nadu, 25,919 from Delhi, 23,254 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,687 from West Bengal.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|290
|45
|9425
|63
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|100622
|5308
|2173313
|11280
|14631
|11
|11
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2375
|122
|60228
|357
|290
|2
|2
|4
|Assam
|16525
|4283
|695896
|5293
|6499
|18
|18
|5
|Bihar
|3753
|971
|809445
|1768
|12226
|2
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|2590
|254
|86289
|614
|1129
|4
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|21475
|313
|1096510
|2437
|13883
|14
|14
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|103
|4
|11252
|18
|4
|9
|Delhi
|14870
|1678
|1795190
|4679
|25919
|27
|27
|10
|Goa
|7051
|819
|229712
|1465
|3708
|9
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|69187
|6277
|1098199
|15177
|10545
|34
|34
|12
|Haryana
|20882
|1867
|924474
|5117
|10337
|17
|17
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|9422
|250
|259814
|541
|4007
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|29829
|2729
|405959
|5024
|4692
|9
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|3781
|591
|420686
|1189
|5306
|3
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|177276
|20479
|3627925
|40903
|39137
|81
|81
|17
|Kerala***
|378564
|9984
|5695091
|41715
|56100
|165
|335
|500
|18
|Ladakh
|1140
|36
|25034
|177
|226
|1
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|225
|20
|10873
|49
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|53951
|2343
|916522
|9696
|10630
|6
|6
|21
|Maharashtra
|177131
|18293
|7433633
|36281
|142784
|79
|79
|22
|Manipur
|3943
|18
|127909
|337
|2053
|3
|3
|23
|Meghalaya
|2075
|157
|88013
|387
|1533
|4
|4
|24
|Mizoram
|15563
|225
|163560
|1918
|617
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|840
|54
|33034
|140
|736
|26
|Odisha
|31748
|2636
|1215380
|6067
|8648
|19
|19
|27
|Puducherry
|6852
|2415
|153840
|3151
|1941
|6
|6
|28
|Punjab
|17750
|3187
|711767
|4867
|17320
|28
|28
|29
|Rajasthan
|58603
|4433
|1153148
|12839
|9310
|22
|22
|30
|Sikkim
|727
|125
|37194
|228
|432
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|177999
|10600
|3159694
|24576
|37636
|37
|37
|32
|Telangana
|34665
|960
|730648
|3603
|4094
|3
|3
|33
|Tripura
|2368
|441
|97240
|508
|914
|1
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|26071
|1224
|391664
|3295
|7574
|10
|10
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|41795
|5403
|1964167
|10398
|23254
|21
|21
|36
|West Bengal
|21880
|262
|1957686
|2950
|20687
|35
|35
|Total#
|1533921
|87682
|39770414
|259107
|498983
|673
|335
|1008
