  4. COVID pandemic: India logs over 1.72 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 10.99%; 1,008 deaths

A total of 167.87 crore vaccinations have so far been administered in the country, the data uploaded by the Health Ministry at 8 am today showed.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2022 9:29 IST
covid19 cases in India
Image Source : PTI

Hyderabad: A health worker collects swab sample from a person for Covid-19 test

Highlights

  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in the country have reached 15,33,921
  • The death toll in India resulting out of coronavirus is now at 4,98,983
  • The daily positivity rate in India is now at 10.99 per cent

India reported a total of 1,72,433 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,008 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed on Thursday. With this, the total active cases of COVID-19 in the country have reached 15,33,921. The death toll in India resulting out of coronavirus is now at 4,98,983, while the positivity rate is at 10.99 per cent.

A total of 167.87 crore vaccinations have so far been administered in the country, the data showed. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 1,008 new fatalities include 165 from Kerala and 79 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,98,983 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,784 from Maharashtra, 56,100 bfrom Kerala, 39,137 from Karnataka, 37,636 from Tamil  Nadu, 25,919 from Delhi, 23,254 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,687 from West Bengal.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 290 45  9425 63  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 100622 5308  2173313 11280  14631 11    11
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2375 122  60228 357  290   2
4 Assam 16525 4283  695896 5293  6499 18    18
5 Bihar 3753 971  809445 1768  12226   2
6 Chandigarh 2590 254  86289 614  1129   4
7 Chhattisgarh 21475 313  1096510 2437  13883 14    14
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 103 11252 18  4      
9 Delhi 14870 1678  1795190 4679  25919 27    27
10 Goa 7051 819  229712 1465  3708   9
11 Gujarat 69187 6277  1098199 15177  10545 34    34
12 Haryana 20882 1867  924474 5117  10337 17    17
13 Himachal Pradesh 9422 250  259814 541  4007      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 29829 2729  405959 5024  4692   9
15 Jharkhand 3781 591  420686 1189  5306   3
16 Karnataka 177276 20479  3627925 40903  39137 81    81
17 Kerala*** 378564 9984  5695091 41715  56100 165  335 500
18 Ladakh 1140 36  25034 177  226   1
19 Lakshadweep 225 20  10873 49  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 53951 2343  916522 9696  10630   6
21 Maharashtra 177131 18293  7433633 36281  142784 79    79
22 Manipur 3943 18  127909 337  2053   3
23 Meghalaya 2075 157  88013 387  1533   4
24 Mizoram 15563 225  163560 1918  617   2
25 Nagaland 840 54  33034 140  736      
26 Odisha 31748 2636  1215380 6067  8648 19    19
27 Puducherry 6852 2415  153840 3151  1941   6
28 Punjab 17750 3187  711767 4867  17320 28    28
29 Rajasthan 58603 4433  1153148 12839  9310 22    22
30 Sikkim 727 125  37194 228  432      
31 Tamil Nadu 177999 10600  3159694 24576  37636 37    37
32 Telangana 34665 960  730648 3603  4094   3
33 Tripura 2368 441  97240 508  914   1
34 Uttarakhand 26071 1224  391664 3295  7574 10    10
35 Uttar Pradesh 41795 5403  1964167 10398  23254 21    21
36 West Bengal 21880 262  1957686 2950  20687 35    35
Total# 1533921 87682  39770414 259107  498983 673  335 1008

