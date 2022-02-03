COVID pandemic: India logs over 1.72 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 10.99%; 1,008 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hyderabad: A health worker collects swab sample from a person for Covid-19 test

Highlights The total active cases of COVID-19 in the country have reached 15,33,921

The death toll in India resulting out of coronavirus is now at 4,98,983

The daily positivity rate in India is now at 10.99 per cent

India reported a total of 1,72,433 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,008 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed on Thursday. With this, the total active cases of COVID-19 in the country have reached 15,33,921. The death toll in India resulting out of coronavirus is now at 4,98,983, while the positivity rate is at 10.99 per cent.

A total of 167.87 crore vaccinations have so far been administered in the country, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 1,008 new fatalities include 165 from Kerala and 79 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,98,983 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,784 from Maharashtra, 56,100 bfrom Kerala, 39,137 from Karnataka, 37,636 from Tamil Nadu, 25,919 from Delhi, 23,254 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,687 from West Bengal.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 290 45 9425 63 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 100622 5308 2173313 11280 14631 11 11 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2375 122 60228 357 290 2 2 4 Assam 16525 4283 695896 5293 6499 18 18 5 Bihar 3753 971 809445 1768 12226 2 2 6 Chandigarh 2590 254 86289 614 1129 4 4 7 Chhattisgarh 21475 313 1096510 2437 13883 14 14 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 103 4 11252 18 4 9 Delhi 14870 1678 1795190 4679 25919 27 27 10 Goa 7051 819 229712 1465 3708 9 9 11 Gujarat 69187 6277 1098199 15177 10545 34 34 12 Haryana 20882 1867 924474 5117 10337 17 17 13 Himachal Pradesh 9422 250 259814 541 4007 14 Jammu and Kashmir 29829 2729 405959 5024 4692 9 9 15 Jharkhand 3781 591 420686 1189 5306 3 3 16 Karnataka 177276 20479 3627925 40903 39137 81 81 17 Kerala*** 378564 9984 5695091 41715 56100 165 335 500 18 Ladakh 1140 36 25034 177 226 1 1 19 Lakshadweep 225 20 10873 49 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 53951 2343 916522 9696 10630 6 6 21 Maharashtra 177131 18293 7433633 36281 142784 79 79 22 Manipur 3943 18 127909 337 2053 3 3 23 Meghalaya 2075 157 88013 387 1533 4 4 24 Mizoram 15563 225 163560 1918 617 2 2 25 Nagaland 840 54 33034 140 736 26 Odisha 31748 2636 1215380 6067 8648 19 19 27 Puducherry 6852 2415 153840 3151 1941 6 6 28 Punjab 17750 3187 711767 4867 17320 28 28 29 Rajasthan 58603 4433 1153148 12839 9310 22 22 30 Sikkim 727 125 37194 228 432 31 Tamil Nadu 177999 10600 3159694 24576 37636 37 37 32 Telangana 34665 960 730648 3603 4094 3 3 33 Tripura 2368 441 97240 508 914 1 1 34 Uttarakhand 26071 1224 391664 3295 7574 10 10 35 Uttar Pradesh 41795 5403 1964167 10398 23254 21 21 36 West Bengal 21880 262 1957686 2950 20687 35 35 Total# 1533921 87682 39770414 259107 498983 673 335 1008

Also Read | Delhi reports 3,028 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate dips to 4.73%

Latest India News