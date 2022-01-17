Delhi reports 12,527 fresh Covid cases today, 31% lesser than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city was likely to witness 4,000-5,000 Covid cases less than the number reported on Sunday.

Delhi reported 12,527 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday and 24 deaths, according to data released by the health department. On Sunday, the city had logged 18,286 fresh Covid cases and 28 deaths.

However, only 44,762 tests were conducted to detect the infection a day ago. On Monday, the daily case count stood at 12,527 with a positivity rate of 27.99 per cent.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city was likely to witness 4,000-5,000 Covid cases less than the number reported on Sunday.

Delhi had reported 20,718 cases and 30 deaths due to the viral disease on Saturday. The city saw 24,383 Covid cases and 34 fatalities on Friday.

On Thursday, the national capital had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike here since the outbreak of the pandemic. Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 Covid cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

