Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India logs 2.58 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths in a day

India on Monday reported 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases and 385 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 16,56,341, while the overall toll is 4,86,451.

In the last 24 hours, 1,51,740 persons recovered form the virus, taking the overall recovery to 35,237,461.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported so far.

With the daily Covid-19 count showing a decline in Delhi and Mumbai, medical experts on Sunday said they were cautiously optimistic that the two metropolises may have reached the peak of the Omicron-driven third wave as the test positivity rate remained stable for Delhi and nosedived in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the ministry said more than 157 crore doses have been administered so far as India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 completed a year.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that Covid-19 inoculation guidelines issued by the Union health ministry do not envisage forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of an individual.

