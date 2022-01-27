Delhi logs 4,291 fresh Covid-19 cases today, 42% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The national capital had on Wednesday reported 7,498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital dropped to 9.56 per cent.

Delhi reported 4,291 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 34 deaths, according to data released by the health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital dropped to 9.56 per cent.

The national capital had on Wednesday reported 7,498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in a day as the positivity rate rose marginally to 10.59 per cent.

In view of the decline of fresh Covid cases, ehe Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

Curfew from 10 pm to 5 am imposed on weekdays will continue. The DDMA meeting also decided to strictly enforce and enhance Covid-appropriate behaviour and other guidelines to check the rise in cases, they added. Following the meeting, Baijal tweeted that after detailed discussions with experts, keeping in view the decline in cases, it was decided to gradually ease restrictions while ensuring adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

