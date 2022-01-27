Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi weekend curfew lifted, night restrictions to stay as Covid cases decline

Delhi weekend curfew lifted: Coronavirus-induced weekend curfew has been lifted in national capital, but for now night restrictions will stay as Covid cases decline, Delhi's apex COVID-19 management body DDMA on Thursday announced. It also lifted odd-even system of opening shops by traders. The meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to be chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attended the meeting.

It was also decided that government office will continue to function with 50 per cent staff strength, cinema halls will open with 50 per cent capacity and 200 guests will be allowed to attend wedding ceremony. Restaurants will also be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity. It also said, for now educational institutes will remain shut and online classes will continue.

The national capital had on Wednesday reported 7,498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in a day as the positivity rate rose marginally to 10.59 per cent. Talking about the improving Covid situation in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said, "The COVID situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10%."

The Delhi government on Friday had proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops in view of the pandemic situation but Lieutenant Governor Baijal suggested maintaining status quo on the restrictions till the situation improved further.

The LG office, however, had approved the government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff strength, official sources said.

