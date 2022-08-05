Delhi logs 2,419 new Covid cases today, highest in over 6 months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,202 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent

Highlights Delhi reported 2,419 new Covid cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 12.95%

It was the third consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark

Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark

Delhi reported 2,419 new Covid cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two more people died due to the disease, according to health department data.

It was the third consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,202 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent, while four more people died due to the disease. Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.

The fresh cases came out of 18,685 Covid tests conducted in the city on Thursday. With the fresh infections on Friday, the COVID-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.

Meanwhile, India recorded 20,551 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (August 5), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.50 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,34,24,029.

