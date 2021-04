Image Source : PTI A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during the countrywide inoculation drive, in New Delhi.

Delhi on Thursday registered over 7,000 (7,437) fresh positive covid cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the national capital are 23,181 out of 6,98,005 total cases. With 7,437 new infections, it is the highest one-day spike in the city since 2021.

