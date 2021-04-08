PM Modi LIVE: States should focus on micro-containment zones, testing and tracking

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a virtual meeting Covid review meeting with chief ministers of states as the country goes through the second wave of coronavirus, with daily cases exceeding one lakh mark.

Addressing the nation after the covid review meeting with CMs, PM Modi said, "A challenging situation is emerging again. I request you all to give your suggestions to tackle the COVID19 situation."

The Prime Minister said that last year when the country started reporting coronavirus cases, the country was not prepared on how to tackle it, therefore, a lockdown was imposed to get the arrangement done such as manufacturing of masks, ventilators, preparing the hospitals to fight the pandemic but today we have all the arrangements, infrastructure so there is a need to make micro-containment zones.

PM Modi also said that people have become far too casual in their approach towards covid appropriate behaviour. The prime minister emphasised that testing, tracking is the key to identify new cases so that they can be treated and cured.

The Prime Minister told heads of states not to worry if a particular state is reporting an increasing trend of covid cases adding that only testing can track the spread of the virus and therefore treatment can be ensured. But if testing will not take place, then asymptomatic patients will keep on spreading the virus.

In the last 24 hours, India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh-mark again, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took his second dose of coronavirus vaccine and urged citizens who are eligible to receive the vaccine to register on the Co-WIN app and get their shot.

