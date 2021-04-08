PM Modi calls for 'Tika Utsav' from April 11-14 to vaccinate as many people as possible

Image Source : PTI PM Modi urges everyone to observe Tika Utsav and vaccinate maximum people as the fight against covid still continues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation after chairing a Covid review meeting with Chief Ministers as country fights the second wave of coronavirus.

Sharing measures with the states on how to tackle rising cases, PM Modi urged everyone to observe 'Tika Utsav' (vaccination festival) from April 11-14 and vaccinate as many (eligible) people as we can.

Speaking after attending the review meeting with CMs, PM Modi said, "Let's celebrate 'Tika Utsav' from April 11, the birth date of Jyotiba Phule, to April 14 which happens to be Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth date."

"Vaccinate as many (eligible) people as we can during 'Tika Utsav' from April 11-14. We should aim to vaccinate a maximum number of people during Tika Utsav," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also appealed to the youth of the country to help people above 45 to get vaccinated. Our emphasis should now be on 'test, track, treat, covid appropriate behaviour and covid management, he said.

