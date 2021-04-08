Night curfew in Noida from today, essential services exempted

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Nigh curfew in Noida from today

Noida Night Curfew: The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has imposed night curfew in Noida from today. The curfew will remain in place till April 17 from 10 PM to 5 AM. The order, undersigned by District Collector and Magistrate Suhad L Y, however, said that all movement of essential goods/commodities and essential/medical services shall be exempted.

All government, private educational institutes except medical para medical and nursing including coaching institutes shall be barred from holding physical classes till April 17. However, all exams including practicals shall be held as per schedule and are exempted from the curfew order.

"There shall be an intensive enforcement of masks and other Covi protocols in public places including work places, by police/incident commanders and by concerned departments," the order said.

