Will lockdown be imposed again? Here's what PM Modi said after Covid review meet with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ruled out imposing any lockdown in the country, however, he emphasized the need to identify micro-containment zones in a mission mode. Modi, who was addressing a meeting of the chief ministers, said a "challenging situation" is emerging again, and urged all to offer suggestions to tackle it.

Citing last year's situation, the prime minister said the country was left with the option of enforcing a lockdown back then since there were not many resources. However, now the country has adequate resources, better strategy, and experience to deal with the rising coronavirus numbers.

"We must concentrate on micro-containment zones. In places where night curfew has been imposed, I would urge to use the word 'Corona Curfew', to continue alertness about coronavirus. It will be better to start curfew timing from 9 pm or 10 pm till 5 am or 6 am," Modi said.

The prime minister also stressed on proper sampling and COVID-19 testing. "Our target is to do 70% RT-PCR tests. Let the number of positive cases come high, but do maximum testing. Proper sample collection is very important, it can be checked through proper governance," he said.

