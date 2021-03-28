Image Source : PTI Delhi records 1,881 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 11,006

Delhi recorded as many as 1,881 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.57 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,006. Nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 79,936 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt sets limit for gatherings in marriages, other places

The case tally stands at 6,57,715 in the national capital, including 6,39,164 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 7,545, of which 4,237 are in home isolation.

Latest India News