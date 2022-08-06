Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ANI Delhi Police head constable thrashed by mob inside Anand Vihar police station | Watch

Delhi news: In a shocking incident, a mob of unidentified men thrashed a cop in Delhi's Anand Vihar Police station. A video of the incident has been going around on social media.

The viral video showed a crowd of unidentified men surrounding the cop and assaulting him. Meanwhile, bystanders were shooting videos and pictures while nobody tried to stop the attack.

The cop has been identified as a head constable in Anand Vihar police station.

Preliminary investigations showed that the incident took place on July 31st, a police official said. He further added that legal action is being taken against the attackers.

Meanwhile, the reason for beating up the police constable is still unclear. The police are yet to identify the attackers.

ALSO READ | Congress' 'Black protest': FIR lodged by Delhi Police against several party leaders

ALSO READ | Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner

Latest India News