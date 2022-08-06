Congress' 'Black protest': FIR lodged by Delhi Police against several party leaders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In total 335 protestors were detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act for obstructing the officers from maintaining the law.

Congress protest: Delhi Police filed an FIR against Congress party workers on Saturday for allegedly hurting police officers, obstructing them, and disobedience during their nationwide protest on Friday against inflation, unemployment and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth reported that a case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Tughlaq Road police station.

Rahul Gandhi, along with 65 Congress parliament members, were detained by the police in Vijay Chowk, while in total 335 protestors were detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act for obstructing the officers from maintaining the law.

Also Read | Patra Chawl scam: ED grills Varsha, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in money laundering case

Special Commissioner of Police, L & O Division, Dr Sagar Preet Hooda informed that protestors were appropriately warned about the violation of public order and repeatedly requested them to disband the protest. Despite the police's cautioning, the crowd rejected to adhere, thereby violating prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC.

"When the police personnel moved in to contain the situation, the protesters tried to obstruct the police officers from performing their duties, manhandled and injured them," Hooda said.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

Also Read | Noida Police books politician for abusing, pushing woman in posh housing society, BJP denies link | Video

Latest India News