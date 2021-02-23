Tuesday, February 23, 2021
     
Delhi air quality continues to remain very poor

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), PM10 pollutants were recorded at 245 and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 131.

New Delhi Published on: February 23, 2021 10:31 IST
Image Source : PTI

Delhi air quality continues to remain very poor

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor category' on Tuesday, as it docked at 309. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), PM10 pollutants were recorded at 245 and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 131.

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the low-end of the Very Poor category as forecasted. Surface winds are low and west-south-westerly. Marginal improvement in ventilation index is forecasted for today and tomorrow. AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay at the lower end of the Very Poor to Poor category on 22nd to 23rd Feb. Very Poor AQI is forecasted for 24th and 25th Feb," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. 

(With ANI inputs)

