Delhi: To add to severe cold wave, IMD predicts thundershower from Dec 31 to Jan 3

As Delhiites face one of the coldest winters in over 100 years, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains and thundershower in the capital between December 31 and January 3. According to a press release by IMD, the fresh western disturbance was very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from Dec 30 night onwards.

Apart from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience showers.

IMD also predicted severe cold wave and severe cold day conditions over the northern parts of India.

Press release by the IMD stated that due to persistence of cold northwesterly winds in lower levels over northwest India and other favorable meteorological conditions, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions has developed over some pockets in north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in some pockets in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

