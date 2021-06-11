Image Source : PTI Cyclone warning in Odisha amid low pressure formation in North Bay of Bengal

Cyclone Warning: The India Meteorological Department has said that another low-pressure area is set to form over the Bay of Bengal today. The weather department sounded warning of heavy rainfall from a low-pressure area that is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal & neighborhood. This usually has the potential to turn into a cyclone.

The Cyclone alert comes a few days after the country witnessed two cyclones – Tauktae and Yaas

Following this, the Odisha government on Wednesday asked district collectors and municipal commissioners to set up 24x7 control rooms to deal with floods and possible landslides in hilly areas.

“The field level functionaries to be in readiness to meet any eventuality including possibility of landslides in hilly areas. District administrations of landslide prone districts are to take special precautionary measures to prevent damage and to make arrangements for evacuating people from vulnerable areas,” Odisha’s special relief commissioner PK Jena said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that from June 10, the southwesterly winds would also strengthen over the Arabian Sea. The system is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha. The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the entire state during the next 2-3 days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Sambalpur on June 10 and 11, the IMD forecast said.

Meanwhile, the department said in a statement that the monsoon would advance to the remaining parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by June 11. Meanwhile, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, east UP, and some parts of Gujarat and MP between June 11 and 13.

