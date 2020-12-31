Pan-India Covid vaccination dry run from Jan 2, government to procure 83 crore syringes

Image Source : AP Pan-India Covid vaccination dry run from Jan 4

The COVID vaccination dry run will be conducted by all the State and UT governments on January 2, stated a press release issued by Health Ministry on Thursday. The government has also asked all States and UTs to ensure effective preparedness for the vaccine rollout. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting to review preparedness at session sites for COVID-19 vaccination. The meeting was chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan with Pr. Secretaries (Health), NHM MDs, and other health administrators of all States/UTs through video conference.

The Modi-government earlier had a two-day dry run for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, and Punjab. The COVID vaccination dry run was conducted on December 28 and 29 as a step to prep up before the actual thing takes off. According to the Health Ministry, each state will plan the dry run in two districts and preferably in different session type settings, for example, district hospital, urban site, private health facility, rural outreach, etc.

