PM Modi says all prepared for indigenous vaccine rollout, cautions public against rumours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that preparations are in last stages for vaccination programme against COVID-19. Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot through video conferencing, he said that people will get vaccine manufactured in India and urged people not to let their guard down and strictly abide by coronavirus preventive norms even after vaccination.

He said that the number of new cases of COVID19 infection in the country are decreasing now and "we are preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year."

He said that India has turned into the nerve-centre of global health. "We are working on mission mode to improve medical education in India. After the formation of National Medical Commission, the quality and quantity of health education will improve," he added.

"Earlier, I said, 'Dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi'. Now, I am saying 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai (caution) bhi'. Our mantra for the year 2021 is 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi'," the Prime Minister said.

In our country, rumours spread quickly. Different people for their personal gains or due to irresponsible behaviour spread various rumours. Maybe rumours will be spread when vaccination begins, some have already begun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi



PM Modi underlined that rumours spread quickly in our country. "Different people for their personal gains or due to irresponsible behaviour spread various rumours. Maybe rumours will be spread when vaccination begins, some have already begun," he said.

"I appeal to the people of the country that fight against COVID19 is the one against an unknown enemy. Be careful about such rumours and as responsible citizens refrain from forwarding messages on social media without checking," Modi said.

Over Rs 30,000 crore of poor people's money has been saved due to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Modi said.

"Jan Ausadhi Kendras are also a friend of poor people during illness. Over 7,000 such kendras all over the country provide 90 per cent cheaper medicines to people. Over 3.5 lakh poor patients use these kendras on a daily basis," he said.

"In the last six years we began work on 10 new AIIMS and some of them are operational. Twenty super speciality hospitals are also being built in the country," Modi said.

