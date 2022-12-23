COVID-19 India update: Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers today over rising cases

Follow us on Image Source : MANSUKH MANDAVIYA (TWITTER). COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers today over rising cases in parts of world.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and Union territories today (December 23) over rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world.

Mandaviya made a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday (December 22) on India's preparedness.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation. There are no direct flights between China and India but people come via other routes," he said.

He said the focus is to ensure that no unknown variant of the virus enters India and at the same time there is no impediment to travelling.

PM Modi COVID review meet:

As China and some other countries witness a surge in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened.

"Covid is not over yet," Modi reiterated at a high-level Covid review meeting and urged people to wear masks in crowded places.

PM Modi in a high-level meeting on Covid-19 urged people to wear masks in crowded public places, asked authorities to ramp up testing, genome sequencing, and to encourage people especially vulnerable, elderly groups to take 'Precaution (booster) dose'.

The high-level meeting came after a sudden rise of Covid cases in China and some other countries which have raised concerns of a possible new wave across the world. PM was briefed that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22, 2022. However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last 6 weeks, the PMO informed.

The Union Health Ministry asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure random post-arrival Covid testing of two per cent of arriving passengers in each international flight at airports from December 24 (Saturday), to minimize the risk of ingress of any new variant of coronavirus in the country.

