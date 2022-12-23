China seeing nearly 1 million daily Covid cases, may report over 4 million every 24 hours in March: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI China battles one of the most contagious wave of Covid

China Covid Wave: China, which is battling its one of the most contagious Covid wave so far, is reporting nearly 1 million fresh cases daily and around 5000 deaths every 24 hours, according to a Bloomberg report. Citing outcomes of a reasearch by London based analytics firm Airfinity Ltd, Bloomberg reported that the situation may turn even worse in January with daily surge of over 3.7 million cases.

The report further predicts that China may witness another surge in Covid cases around March and the country could witness around 4.2 million daily cases.

However, contrary to this report, China's official data shows that the country reported a litle over 3,000 cases on Thursday with no new deaths, according to Worldometer.

China has also altered basic fundamentals of declaring new infections as Covid cases and its related deaths. The nation has also scrapped its mass testing booths and is also not including every infection in its daily cases tally.

However, Chinese officials and companies are letting Covid-positive people return to work in a bid to keep the economy running.

Officials in Zhejiang province announced over the weekend that those who test positive for Covid could go to work, so long as they showed no symptoms. Then on Monday, Chongqing, one of China's largest cities and a major manufacturing hub, went one step further by allowing those with mild symptoms to return to the office without testing, Fortune reported.

A day later, city officials in Beijing said that Covid-positive patients in home isolation could return to work without needing to test so long as they did not have a fever. Previously, a negative test was required to leave home isolation.

