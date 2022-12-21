New Covid Wave: How India's situation will be better than China? Former AIIMS Director explains

Covid Wave Omicron BF.7: A new Covid-19 wave has gripped China which is majorly driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7. The neighbour country is facing a concerning rise in new infections, hospitalisations, and deaths much due to the new variant of the virus plus the easing down of zero-covid-policy. Experts have predicted that at least more than half of Chinese population and almost 10 per cent of world could be infected by the new variant. India at the same time is on alert, with Centre giving new directions to health bodies to pep up Covid appropriate behaviour and conducting genome sequencing to identify the sub-variant of the virus. Though BF.7 may be more infectious, here's why India situation may be better than China, according to former AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

How India's situation may be better than China amid new Covid wave

Speaking to India TV, former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said that almost the entire population of India has been fully vaccinated with atleast 2 doses. He said that India saw three Covid waves so far majorly. In the first wave, we didn't have a proper idea as to how the new disease would react, people were infected in large numbers but not too many and also most Covid cases had mild symptoms.

But the second Covid wave - driven by Delta sub variant - was serious in which patients saturation levels were affected leading to deaths and the third wave - led by Omicron variant - was mild as most people didn't even know that they had Covid and had recovered, only people with other pre-existing ailements were serious. So after witnessing all three waves, plus we are vaccinated and a mix-and-match of natural and vaccine-led immunity, our situation is better than China, the former AIIMS director said.

However, people should not become too casual and must follow Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, follow social distancing and take booster doses.

Randeep Guleria on current Covid situation in India

The former AIIMS Director said that new Covid cases in India are showing more flu-like symptoms with not much severe illeness, since our immune system is better prepared as almost everyone has got two doses of the vaccine.

With the coming of the new sub-variant of Omicron BF.7, there may be rise in Covid cases but there won't be too much hospitalisations.

