China Covid Wave: How infectious is new Omicron BF.7 sub-variant and its symptoms

China Covid Wave: Attention has once again been brought back to Covid-19 after a turbulent surge of new infections driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7 in China, ever since the country eased zero-Covid-policy. Experts have predicted that almost 60 per cent of China, 10 per cent of world would be affected by new Covid wave. India at the same time is fully alert to battle the new variant with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya giving directions for genome sequencing of new Covid cases. Post genome sequencing directions by the Centre, at least 4 new Covid cases in India have been found to be of Omicron sub-variant BF.7. Let's take a look at how infectious the new virus is and its symptoms.

What we need to know about Covid Omicron BF.7 sub-variant

Omicron sub-variant BF.7 also known as BA.5.2.1.7 is a sub-lineage of the BA.5 variant.

also known as sub-lineage of the BA.5 variant. The new Omicron sub-variant is more infectious than previous variants. A person infected with BF.7 variant can infect 10 to 18 people .

. Even vaccinated people can also be infected with the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7.

Omicron sub-variant BF.7 symptoms

Omicron subvariant BF.7 are fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea. The variant is likely to cause severe illness for those with weaker immune systems.

Beijing, gripped by the fastest spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the virus struck the majority of the city’s 21.54 million people, including foreign diplomatic missions, mounting massive pressure on health facilities.

The latest reported Covid-19 deaths in the capital were the first official fatalities since the government abandoned its stringent anti-virus controls earlier this month following widespread protests against the zero-Covid policy.

According to health officials, Chinese cities are currently hit by highly transmissible Omicron strains mainly BA.5.2 and BF.7, which are spreading like wildfire.

Beijing is reeling under the impact of the BF.7, which WHO officials say is the fastest spreading Covid virus that has overwhelmed the city’s health networks as thousands of people rushed to fever clinics, seeking urgent treatment.

