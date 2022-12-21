Wednesday, December 21, 2022
     
4 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's Covid surge, detected in India

Covid Omicron Subvariant BF.7 cases in India: The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha.

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2022 18:16 IST
So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Covid Omicron Subvariant BF.7 cases in India: At least four cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current surge of Covid cases, have been detected in India so far, official sources said Wednesday. The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha, they said.

In the Covid review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Wednesday, experts said although there is no overall increase in Covid caseload as of now, there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of existing and emerging variants.

 

According to official sources here, Chinese cities are currently hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain, mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of Covid infections in that country.

"The BF.7's high transmissibility in China might be attributed to a low level of immunity in the Chinese population from the previous infection and possibly vaccination too," an official source said.

