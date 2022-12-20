China Covid Explosion: Start of THERMONUCLEAR BAD, warns Epidemiologist. What world needs to know | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV China goes through deadly another wave of Covid

China Covid Explosion: China has been gripped by a serious new wave of Covid mostly dominated by Omicron variant. Infections, deaths, are skyrocketting in the country ever since it eased restrictions and lifted zero Covid curbs. According to Epidemiologist & health economist Eric Feigl-Ding, the doubling rate of cases in China is not even days right now as infections are doubling in hours. He says there is an estimate that more than 60 per cent of China and 10 per cent of world's population is likely to get infected over next the 90 days. Deaths are likely to go in millions and this is just the start. What the Chinese Communist Party is thinking right now is “Let whoever needs to be infected infected, let whoever needs to die die. Early infections, early deaths, early peak, early resumption of production," according to the doctor. The recovery rate is hard to calculate if doubling is less than one day because it’s hard to do PCR test that fast. The point is China and the world is in deep trouble, the doctor further said.

Situation in China, according to Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding

The deaths in mainland China is being hugely underreported outside of China. Through a survey of hospitals, funeral parlors and related funeral industry chains in Beijing, there is a recent explosion in funeral services caused by the sharp increase in deaths... It is spring 2020 all over again, but this time for China, emulating more Western-mass infection approach, Eric Feigl-Ding said. Westerns think there is a fever and antibiotic shortage now? Wait until China’s production is diverted from exports! Here, people are rushed to a pharmaceutical factory to buy ibuprofen because it is completely sold out elsewhere. Yes I care because I was born in China — but also because I’m an epidemiologist (my D degree is in it), & I’ve seen this shit show before. What happens in China doesn’t stay in China — Wuhan was our lesson 3 years ago. The global fallout of this 2022-2023 wave will not be small. I'm going to pause for a moment—am I saying this will be the start of another “Thermonuclear bad” COVID wave worldwide? Not necessarily via virus directly— but the global economic fallout from China’s new mega tsunami wave will be ugly. You can ignore my words at own peril. 1-2 million deaths in China is a very common number lately—I’ve seen the models— it’s certainly possible. It could be higher if government doesn’t do anything, lower if government curbs virus with heavy mitigations again. But anti-China-zero-COVID folks should accept their hand in this. We need more collective empathy in this world. Just because something happens in a faraway city somewhere that you’ve never heard of—doesn’t mean it won’t affect you. Chances are— in this world—it will affect you. And it may affect / harm our children… may they forgive us. Schools are closed in Shanghai for the next month, and in many other outbreak cities. This comes just weeks after restrictions on COVID were lifted. Protecting kids is also protecting their parents, caretakers and preventing them from being orphaned by a pandemic. So what is going on with China’s vaccination situation? There is a lot of vaccine resistance in the elderly. Additionally, the newer Omicron sub variants, second, shots are not enough - and third, shots of China’s main CoronaVac may not be enough again for bad evasive new variants. Among those overloaded are home delivery (food) drivers… not enough of them to keep up. Many have COVID themselves. Food delivery orders piling up unable to be delivered. It’s a shit show. Folks, I’m not exaggerating on the up to 2 million dead from COVID in China in the coming months. Research teams have modeled it. It’s possible if no intervention. So how much did China’s COVID mitigation rules change? Actually China lifted only some of the most severe—but still left A LOT OF MITIGATIONS—China did not throw rip up everything and reopen like UK or US did. Many people didn’t in Jan 2020 when I tried to warn the “novel coronavirus” was a pandemic that the world hasn’t seen since 1918. And I’m saying that #CovidIsNotOver. I’m just an epidemiologist trying to warn.

ALSO READ | China Covid Alert! Hospitals overwhelmed; expert warns of 3 waves with deaths likely in millions

Latest World News