Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 13,405 fresh cases, 235 deaths in last 24 hours

India logged 13,405 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 1,81,075, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,12,344 with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 15 consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,58,510.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive is presently at 1,75,83,27,441 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 235 new fatalities include 87 from Kerala and 21 from Karnataka.

A total of 5,12,344 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,586 from Maharashtra, 64,273 from Kerala, 39,816 from Karnataka, 37,981 from Tamil Nadu, 26,105 from Delhi, 23,435 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,143 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 1 9850 4 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 5985 769 2295768 950 14714 1 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 267 35 63750 69 296 4 Assam 1833 29 715511 55 6633 2 2 5 Bihar 560 97 816898 131 12255 6 Chandigarh 216 13 90207 30 1162 1 1 7 Chhattisgarh 2887 517 1132757 780 14022 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 2 11428 2 4 9 Delhi 2281 264 1828131 706 26105 4 4 10 Goa 579 9 240391 40 3792 11 Gujarat 4464 546 1205543 887 10902 6 6 12 Haryana 3133 375 965220 849 10531 6 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 1630 289 276540 432 4097 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1692 257 445971 360 4747 1 1 15 Jharkhand 644 46 428089 95 5315 16 Karnataka 11397 1274 3886052 1932 39816 21 21 17 Kerala*** 59729 7085 6349057 11026 64273 87 41 128 18 Ladakh 321 20 27318 52 228 19 Lakshadweep 32 10 11300 16 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 6897 630 1017673 1475 10717 2 2 21 Maharashtra 18516 1894 7697135 2696 143586 4 4 22 Manipur 649 10 133756 82 2101 1 1 23 Meghalaya 343 29 91390 37 1571 3 3 24 Mizoram 9628 291 197720 1963 646 3 3 25 Nagaland 230 34 34380 40 753 26 Odisha 4590 722 1269253 1095 9026 15 15 27 Puducherry 363 56 163296 78 1960 28 Punjab 1316 230 738360 320 17682 11 11 29 Rajasthan 8587 1216 1257259 1772 9527 7 7 30 Sikkim 119 21 38470 24 441 31 Tamil Nadu 14033 1905 3393703 2692 37981 1 1 32 Telangana 4787 348 778167 733 4109 33 Tripura 58 3 99871 12 919 34 Uttarakhand 2466 526 425183 626 7674 3 3 35 Uttar Pradesh 6366 424 2035146 879 23435 2 2 36 West Bengal 4443 1097 1987967 1286 21143 11 11 Total# 181075 21056 42158510 34226 512344 194 41 235

