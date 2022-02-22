Tuesday, February 22, 2022
     
Coronavirus pandemic: India reports 13,405 fresh cases, 235 deaths in last 24 hours

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2022 9:27 IST
Image Source : PTI

Gurugram: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination centre

Highlights

  • The death toll climbed to 5,12,344, the Health Ministry data showed
  • The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,58,510
  • Active cases in the county have now dipped to 1,81,075

India logged 13,405 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 1,81,075, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,12,344 with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 15 consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.  

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,58,510.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive is presently at 1,75,83,27,441 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 235 new fatalities include 87 from Kerala and 21 from Karnataka.

A total of 5,12,344 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,586 from Maharashtra, 64,273 from Kerala, 39,816 from Karnataka, 37,981 from Tamil Nadu, 26,105 from Delhi, 23,435 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,143 from  West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 9850 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 5985 769  2295768 950  14714   1
3 Arunachal Pradesh 267 35  63750 69  296      
4 Assam 1833 29  715511 55  6633   2
5 Bihar 560 97  816898 131  12255      
6 Chandigarh 216 13  90207 30  1162   1
7 Chhattisgarh 2887 517  1132757 780  14022   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 11428 4      
9 Delhi 2281 264  1828131 706  26105   4
10 Goa 579 240391 40  3792      
11 Gujarat 4464 546  1205543 887  10902   6
12 Haryana 3133 375  965220 849  10531   6
13 Himachal Pradesh 1630 289  276540 432  4097   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1692 257  445971 360  4747   1
15 Jharkhand 644 46  428089 95  5315      
16 Karnataka 11397 1274  3886052 1932  39816 21    21
17 Kerala*** 59729 7085  6349057 11026  64273 87  41 128
18 Ladakh 321 20  27318 52  228      
19 Lakshadweep 32 10  11300 16  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 6897 630  1017673 1475  10717   2
21 Maharashtra 18516 1894  7697135 2696  143586   4
22 Manipur 649 10  133756 82  2101   1
23 Meghalaya 343 29  91390 37  1571   3
24 Mizoram 9628 291  197720 1963  646   3
25 Nagaland 230 34  34380 40  753      
26 Odisha 4590 722  1269253 1095  9026 15    15
27 Puducherry 363 56  163296 78  1960      
28 Punjab 1316 230  738360 320  17682 11    11
29 Rajasthan 8587 1216  1257259 1772  9527   7
30 Sikkim 119 21  38470 24  441      
31 Tamil Nadu 14033 1905  3393703 2692  37981   1
32 Telangana 4787 348  778167 733  4109      
33 Tripura 58 99871 12  919      
34 Uttarakhand 2466 526  425183 626  7674   3
35 Uttar Pradesh 6366 424  2035146 879  23435   2
36 West Bengal 4443 1097  1987967 1286  21143 11    11
Total# 181075 21056  42158510 34226  512344 194  41 235

