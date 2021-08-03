COVID: Delhi records 50 new cases, 4 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI The national capital on Tuesday reported 50 new cases of COVID-19.

Delhi recorded 50 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,058. Four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 65 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.08 percent.

On Monday, Delhi had logged 51 cases and zero deaths, with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent. On Sunday, the national capital had recorded 85 cases and one death, while on Saturday the daily infection tally was 58 with one death.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 64,276 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,36,451 in the national capital, including 14,10,874 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 519, of which 174 are in home isolation.

