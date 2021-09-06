COVID: India administers over 1 crore vaccine doses, thrice in last 11 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A beneficiary receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj.

India on Monday has once again achieved a milestone by administering more than 1 crore Covid vaccine doses for the third time in the last 11 days.

A total of 1,05,76,911 doses were administered on Monday, officials said, adding that the figure is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

"September has started on a high note as India touches 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the world's largest vaccination drive is scaling massive heights," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

In addition to this, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 69.68 crore-mark, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily tally is expected to increase further as the 7 pm provisional report gets updated with the compilation of the final numbers for the day by late night, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 27,64,10,694 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 3,57,76,726 second doses in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1, according to the data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 53,29,27,201 first doses have been administered while 16,39,69,127 second doses have been given.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

