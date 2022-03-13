Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: India's vaccination coverage crosses 180 crore landmark.

Highlights India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 180 crore landmark milestone on March 12

Over 2.12 cr Precaution Doses for identified categories of beneficiaries have also been administered

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the nation on achieving this historic landmark

With the administration of more than 17 lakh vaccine doses, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 180 crore landmark milestone on Saturday (March 12), informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the provisional report of covid vaccination doses coverage till 7:00 pm on Saturday, more than 2.12 crore (2,12,29,004) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered.

The Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the nation on achieving this historic landmark milestone of 180 crore landmark.

"Powered by the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, the world's largest vaccination drive is touching new heights under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership. Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine" tweeted Dr Mandaviya.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,614 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

ALSO READ: COVID vaccination benefits cancer patients, claims study

ALSO READ: Puri temple to remain open for devotees on Sundays also in view of improved Covid situation

Latest India News