Delhi CM Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia for families with a COVID death

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 50,000 ex gratia for the families that have had a Covid death, a move aimed at offering monetary relief to the bereaved.

"We may not be able to repair loss of a loved one. But we can definitely help you out in this dark hour. Any family that has had a Covid death will get ex gratia of Rs 50,000," Kejriwal said at a presser today.

He further announced a pension of Rs 2,500 per month besides the ex gratia amount in cases where the sole breadwinner of a family passed away due to Covid.

"If husband dies, pension will be given to the wife, if wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents," the chief minister said.

For children who lost at least one of their parent due to Covid, Delhi government will provide Rs 2,500 every month till the age of 25. Their education will be free of cost.

Kejriwal also announced 10 kg free ration this month to raion card holders in the national capital. Those who don't have a ration card will also be provided free ration.

"There are 72 lakh ration card holders in Delhi and they're given 5 kg ration by the govt every month. This month, ration will be given free of cost. Besides this, additiional 5 kg free ration is being given by the Central Govt. So they're being given 10 kg free ration this month. Those who do not have ration card but are poor will also be given ration by Delhi Govt. They need not produce their income certificate, they just need to tell us that they are poor and they want ration," the chief minister said.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 4,482 coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5. According to the latest health bulletin released by the city government, the national capital saw 265 fatalities in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 per cent.

