Image Source : PTI/FILE Lowest since April 5, Delhi records 4482 COVID cases, 265 deaths

Delhi on Tuesday reported 4,482 coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5. According to the latest health bulletin released by the city government, the national capital saw 265 fatalities in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 4,524 cases and 340 fatalities, while the positivity rate was 8.42 per cent. The capital has been showing signs of improvement with a continuous dip in the number of cases and positivity rate.

The number of infections reported Tuesday is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

At 6.89 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 7 when it stood at 6.1 per cent.

The national capital had 262 deaths on Sunday, 337 deaths on Saturday, 289 on Friday, 308 on Thursday, 300 on Wednesday, 347 on Tuesday, 319 on Monday and 273 on Sunday last week.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

