Delhi: AIIMS staff arrested for demanding Rs 5 lakh for ICU bed

In picture, the accused Pankaj Kumar

A staff of Delhi's AIIMS hospital, and his sister was arrested for demanding Rs five lakhs in lieu of admitting a corona patient in the hospital. The Delhi Police on Monday nabbed accused, Pankaj Kumar and his sister Kawalpreet Kaur alias Mamta from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district after tracing call details which revealed their location.

The victim alleged that the accused had demanded Rs 5 lakh for admitting his corona-stricken wife to AIIMS, and then to Safdarjung Hospital's ICU ward. Meanwhile, the complainant had given Rs 2 lakh 80 thousand to the accused.

The police investigation revealed that victim's brother-in-law Ravindra Pal Singh approached Bhushan Kumar to bring oxygen cylinders for his sister. On April 30, Ravindra contacted Bhushan again and sought help to get his sister admitted to a hospital as her condition was critical.

Bhushan then contacted Pankaj Kumar who works in the AIIMS lab. Pankaj said it is very difficult to admit the patient to the hospital at present, but can try if the aggrieved parties willing to pay extra cash.

The accused Pankaj then demanded Rs 5 lakh, and asked them to contact a woman named Mamta. Bhushan gave the same number to the victim's son, and they contacted Mamta.

Meanwhile, the victim was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, and the omplainant gave Rs 2 lakh 80 thousand to the accused Mamta. When the matter came to the notice of the police, the details of Pankaj and Mamta were collected from AIIMS Hospital and the call details traced their location to the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

A police team rushed to the Rewara village in Mandi district, and arrested the accused- Pankaj and Mamta who were found to be brother and sister.

