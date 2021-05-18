Image Source : PTI (FILE) Stop flights from Singapore: Arvind Kejriwal tells Centre amid concerns of new Covid strain affecting kids

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded from the Centre to suspend the air connectivity with Singapore amid rising concerns that Covid-19 mutant could hurt the kids. In a tweet shared today afternoon, he also urged the Centre to prioritize vaccine rollout plans for children.

"The new form of Corona that came to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government: 1. Air services with Singapore be canceled with immediate effect 2. Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too," he tweeted in Hindi.

Notably, Singapore has warned that new coronavirus variants could affect more children than past strains. The country has already shut all schools, primary and secondary institutions.

Experts have also warned that the third wave of Covid-19 is due between October and December and it will hit children in a big way. They have urged both the Centre and state governments to chalk out strategies and gear up to handle the situation.

