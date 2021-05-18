Tuesday, May 18, 2021
     
India records 2,63,533 new COVID cases, 4,329 deaths in 24 hours

Nineteen oxygen generation plants, 11,321 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and about 5.5 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories from April 27 to May 16, the Centre said on Monday.

New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2021 9:25 IST
Image Source : PTI

Jalandhar: Family members perform last rites of a Covid-19 patient at a cremation ground, amid a surge in Coronavirus cases 

India on Tuesday recorded 2,63,533 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,329 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 4,22,436 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,15,96,512. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,52,28,996, with 33,53,765 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,78,719. A total of 18,44,53,149 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 220 12  6329 46  89
2 Andhra Pradesh 211554 1118  1233017 17334  9481 109 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2346 86  19675 214  85
4 Assam 46289 1565  286463 4737  2271 92 
5 Bihar 69698 5392  584203 11216  3928 96 
6 Chandigarh 7382 262  47964 876  641
7 Chhattisgarh 96156 7437  811015 13865  11883 149 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 750 51  8845 100  4  
9 Delhi 56049 6734  1320496 10918  21846 340 
10 Goa 25753 2499  109513 4008  2152 53 
11 Gujarat 99620 5288  650932 12342  9202 81 
12 Haryana 83161 6905  611955 14279  6799 114 
13 Himachal Pradesh 36633 276  124771 3764  2382 58 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 50852 771  193878 4042  3222 73 
15 Jharkhand 33524 3016  279946 5463  4539 60 
16 Karnataka 603660 3492  1616092 34635  22313 476 
17 Kerala 362675 78336  1800179 99651  6515 87 
18 Ladakh 1542 14875 134  165  
19 Lakshadweep 1208 88  3764 131  14  
20 Madhya Pradesh 88983 5669  641254 11513  7069 77 
21 Maharashtra 448000 22595  4874582 48211  82486 1000 
22 Manipur 6338 139  33129 455  592 14 
23 Meghalaya 4915 381  18715 237  336 16 
24 Mizoram 2108 6932 245  28
25 Nagaland 4253 153  13880 113  216
26 Odisha 94293 1086  526353 11821  2335 22 
27 Puducherry 17383 283  67390 1701  1179 28 
28 Punjab 73616 1862  418884 8552  12086 191 
29 Rajasthan 176363 18019  687969 29459  6934 157 
30 Sikkim 2937 159  8333 224  210
31 Tamil Nadu 231596 12254  1381690 20486  18005 335 
32 Telangana 49341 1628  480458 5559  2985 30 
33 Tripura 5367 473  36085 269  445
34 Uttarakhand 78608 194  207363 3690  5034 223 
35 Uttar Pradesh 149032 13971  1462141 23045  17817 271 
36 West Bengal 131560 245  1007442 19101  13431 147 
Total# 3353765 163232  21596512 422436  278719 4329

The government has been receiving international cooperation for COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations.

Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various ministries and departments have seamlessly collaborated under the 'whole of government' approach for expeditiously delivering incoming global aid to states and union territories, the Union health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the White House on Monday said the United States will continue to provide a range of assistance to India, as its "important partner" continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden, who has announced a USD 100 million worth of COVID-19 assistance to India, is deeply engaged with the assistance program, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

"The President is, of course, keeping abreast of the COVID pandemic - how it's impacting different regions in the world, including our important partners in India. And he has been deeply engaged as we've made determinations about the type of relief and assistance that we can and should provide," Psaki said.

Responding to a question on India's COVID-19 situation, Psaki said the United States will continue to work through how it can provide assistance to its important partner during this difficult time.

