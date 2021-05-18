India records 2,63,533 new COVID cases, 4,329 deaths in 24 hours

India on Tuesday recorded 2,63,533 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,329 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 4,22,436 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,15,96,512. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,52,28,996, with 33,53,765 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,78,719. A total of 18,44,53,149 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|220
|12
|6329
|46
|89
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|211554
|1118
|1233017
|17334
|9481
|109
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2346
|86
|19675
|214
|85
|4
|4
|Assam
|46289
|1565
|286463
|4737
|2271
|92
|5
|Bihar
|69698
|5392
|584203
|11216
|3928
|96
|6
|Chandigarh
|7382
|262
|47964
|876
|641
|6
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|96156
|7437
|811015
|13865
|11883
|149
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|750
|51
|8845
|100
|4
|9
|Delhi
|56049
|6734
|1320496
|10918
|21846
|340
|10
|Goa
|25753
|2499
|109513
|4008
|2152
|53
|11
|Gujarat
|99620
|5288
|650932
|12342
|9202
|81
|12
|Haryana
|83161
|6905
|611955
|14279
|6799
|114
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|36633
|276
|124771
|3764
|2382
|58
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|50852
|771
|193878
|4042
|3222
|73
|15
|Jharkhand
|33524
|3016
|279946
|5463
|4539
|60
|16
|Karnataka
|603660
|3492
|1616092
|34635
|22313
|476
|17
|Kerala
|362675
|78336
|1800179
|99651
|6515
|87
|18
|Ladakh
|1542
|4
|14875
|134
|165
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1208
|88
|3764
|131
|14
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|88983
|5669
|641254
|11513
|7069
|77
|21
|Maharashtra
|448000
|22595
|4874582
|48211
|82486
|1000
|22
|Manipur
|6338
|139
|33129
|455
|592
|14
|23
|Meghalaya
|4915
|381
|18715
|237
|336
|16
|24
|Mizoram
|2108
|9
|6932
|245
|28
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|4253
|153
|13880
|113
|216
|7
|26
|Odisha
|94293
|1086
|526353
|11821
|2335
|22
|27
|Puducherry
|17383
|283
|67390
|1701
|1179
|28
|28
|Punjab
|73616
|1862
|418884
|8552
|12086
|191
|29
|Rajasthan
|176363
|18019
|687969
|29459
|6934
|157
|30
|Sikkim
|2937
|159
|8333
|224
|210
|5
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|231596
|12254
|1381690
|20486
|18005
|335
|32
|Telangana
|49341
|1628
|480458
|5559
|2985
|30
|33
|Tripura
|5367
|473
|36085
|269
|445
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|78608
|194
|207363
|3690
|5034
|223
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|149032
|13971
|1462141
|23045
|17817
|271
|36
|West Bengal
|131560
|245
|1007442
|19101
|13431
|147
|Total#
|3353765
|163232
|21596512
|422436
|278719
|4329
Nineteen oxygen generation plants, 11,321 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and about 5.5 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories from April 27 to May 16, the Centre said on Monday.
The government has been receiving international cooperation for COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations.
Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various ministries and departments have seamlessly collaborated under the 'whole of government' approach for expeditiously delivering incoming global aid to states and union territories, the Union health ministry said.
Meanwhile, the White House on Monday said the United States will continue to provide a range of assistance to India, as its "important partner" continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Joe Biden, who has announced a USD 100 million worth of COVID-19 assistance to India, is deeply engaged with the assistance program, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.
"The President is, of course, keeping abreast of the COVID pandemic - how it's impacting different regions in the world, including our important partners in India. And he has been deeply engaged as we've made determinations about the type of relief and assistance that we can and should provide," Psaki said.
Responding to a question on India's COVID-19 situation, Psaki said the United States will continue to work through how it can provide assistance to its important partner during this difficult time.
