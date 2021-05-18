India records 2,63,533 new COVID cases, 4,329 deaths in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Jalandhar: Family members perform last rites of a Covid-19 patient at a cremation ground, amid a surge in Coronavirus cases

India on Tuesday recorded 2,63,533 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,329 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 4,22,436 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,15,96,512. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,52,28,996, with 33,53,765 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,78,719. A total of 18,44,53,149 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 220 12 6329 46 89 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 211554 1118 1233017 17334 9481 109 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2346 86 19675 214 85 4 4 Assam 46289 1565 286463 4737 2271 92 5 Bihar 69698 5392 584203 11216 3928 96 6 Chandigarh 7382 262 47964 876 641 6 7 Chhattisgarh 96156 7437 811015 13865 11883 149 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 750 51 8845 100 4 9 Delhi 56049 6734 1320496 10918 21846 340 10 Goa 25753 2499 109513 4008 2152 53 11 Gujarat 99620 5288 650932 12342 9202 81 12 Haryana 83161 6905 611955 14279 6799 114 13 Himachal Pradesh 36633 276 124771 3764 2382 58 14 Jammu and Kashmir 50852 771 193878 4042 3222 73 15 Jharkhand 33524 3016 279946 5463 4539 60 16 Karnataka 603660 3492 1616092 34635 22313 476 17 Kerala 362675 78336 1800179 99651 6515 87 18 Ladakh 1542 4 14875 134 165 19 Lakshadweep 1208 88 3764 131 14 20 Madhya Pradesh 88983 5669 641254 11513 7069 77 21 Maharashtra 448000 22595 4874582 48211 82486 1000 22 Manipur 6338 139 33129 455 592 14 23 Meghalaya 4915 381 18715 237 336 16 24 Mizoram 2108 9 6932 245 28 3 25 Nagaland 4253 153 13880 113 216 7 26 Odisha 94293 1086 526353 11821 2335 22 27 Puducherry 17383 283 67390 1701 1179 28 28 Punjab 73616 1862 418884 8552 12086 191 29 Rajasthan 176363 18019 687969 29459 6934 157 30 Sikkim 2937 159 8333 224 210 5 31 Tamil Nadu 231596 12254 1381690 20486 18005 335 32 Telangana 49341 1628 480458 5559 2985 30 33 Tripura 5367 473 36085 269 445 4 34 Uttarakhand 78608 194 207363 3690 5034 223 35 Uttar Pradesh 149032 13971 1462141 23045 17817 271 36 West Bengal 131560 245 1007442 19101 13431 147 Total# 3353765 163232 21596512 422436 278719 4329

Nineteen oxygen generation plants, 11,321 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders and about 5.5 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories from April 27 to May 16, the Centre said on Monday.

The government has been receiving international cooperation for COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations.

Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism, various ministries and departments have seamlessly collaborated under the 'whole of government' approach for expeditiously delivering incoming global aid to states and union territories, the Union health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the White House on Monday said the United States will continue to provide a range of assistance to India, as its "important partner" continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Joe Biden, who has announced a USD 100 million worth of COVID-19 assistance to India, is deeply engaged with the assistance program, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.

"The President is, of course, keeping abreast of the COVID pandemic - how it's impacting different regions in the world, including our important partners in India. And he has been deeply engaged as we've made determinations about the type of relief and assistance that we can and should provide," Psaki said.

Responding to a question on India's COVID-19 situation, Psaki said the United States will continue to work through how it can provide assistance to its important partner during this difficult time.

Latest India News