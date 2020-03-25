Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Woman licks policeman's uniform for enforcing 21-day lockdown in Kolkata (Representational Image)

In a bizarre incident, a young woman in Kolkata licked the uniform of a police man on Wednesday after he stopped her car during the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A video of the incident that has gone viral showed the policeman stopping a vehicle at the PNB Crossing in the Salt Lake area and wanting to know its destination.

Suddenly the woman came out of the car and started abusing the policeman using cuss words. The policeman tried to reason with her and claimed that he was only talking to the driver.

But unwilling to listen, the woman rushed to the policeman and, leaving everybody shocked, licked his uniform. The police alleged that she stained his dress with blood from a boil on her face.

The woman was found shouting in Hindi: "I am unwell. I live alone. If I don't go to the medicine shop, who will get the medicines for me?"

As the policeman seemed in a fix, a man accompanying the woman alighted from the vehicle and tried to calm down the woman.

Police later arrested the woman, her male companion and the driver.

