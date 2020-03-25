Image Source : PTIA COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: 2 more test positive for coronavirus in Raipur, Rajnandgaon; total rises to 3

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to three in the state, officials said. One of them was reported from the state capital Raipur and the other from the Rajnandgaon district.

"The secretary of the health department has informed that two more persons have tested positive for the virus in the state," an official statement issued here said.

Of the two, one was detected in Rajnandgaon district, and the other in Raipur, he said.

All necessary arrangements are being made for their treatment, the release said.

A 24-year-old woman, who had returned to Raipur from London, was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state. It was detected last week.

