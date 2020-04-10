COVID-19 Curfew E-Pass: Apply for lockdown e-pass to commute in Delhi-NCR. Here's how to check status

Image Source : PTI Delhi Curfew e-Pass are issued to service providers will be valid only for the period of the lockdown or for the days requested by the applicants within the duration of the lockdown.

As India enters in 17th day of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, a number of state/UT governments, including Delhi have been providing curfew e-Passes to all the individuals engaged in essential services. Curfew pass work as identity cards, easing the navigation for these essential service providers.

With empty roads and markets shut, the country is at a standstill, but curfew passes are being issued to facilitate free movement of such service providers within Delhi- NCR (Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad)

Apply for Delhi Curfew e-Pass:

The organisations providing essential services are supposed to apply for curfew passes from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the district concerned. Also individuals can get e-Pass through Delhi government website.

For neighbouring districts:

Private organisations located outside the capital in neighbouring districts may similarly seek curfew passes for employees involved in essential services.

For Gurgaon and Manesar, curfew passes will have to be sought from the office of the South-West DCP

For Faridabad, from the office of South-East DCP office

For Sonepat, from Outer-North DCP

For Bahadurgarh and Jhajjar, from Outer DCP office

For Ghaziabad, from Shahdara DCP

For and Noida, from East DCP office

Documents Required for Curfew E–Pass Online Application:

At the time of application, applicants need to attach all the necessary documents with the application form. Without the valid documents no application shall be considered. E-pass for traveling across the state shall be issued only after the verification and genuineness of the documents.

The list of documents to be uploaded in the application form is shared as under-

Identity proof such as Voter Id, Aadhaar Card, etc and documents related to vehicle.

Check the step-by-step procedure to submit online application given as under –

Step I- Visit the Official website

Step II- Application link

Step III- Choose Language

Step IV - Click on “e-Pass for travel during curfew” option and click on submit tab

How to apply for e-pass via Whatsapp?

Check the numbers shared below on which applicants can contact for the issue of passes-

Curfew Delhi e Pass Via Email

People can also apply for e pass for essential services through email. To get the pass through email, applicants have to send their particulars at ddma.delhi@nic.in. After submitting applications, they will receive their passes on their email ids.

How to check Cufew pass Application Status?

The process to check the status of the application is given below-

Go to the official website of Delhi Government.

Hit the “Click Here to Apply for ePass” link given on the homepage.

Select the preferred language.

Click on “Check Status” link.

Enter the 7-character ePass Id provided after the submission of application in the space provided.

Proceed further by clicking on “Check Status” tab.

Finally, application status will appear.

