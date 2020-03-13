Coronavirus Pandemic: Maharashtra announces major shutdowns from midnight

Image Source : ANI Coronavirus Pandemic: Maharashtra announces major shutdown from midnight

Coronavirus Pandemic: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a major shutdown in the state from midnight tonight. In a statement in Maharashtra assembly, Thackeray said that Gyms, Cinema halls, swimming pools and theatres will be closed in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

Thackeray said that 17 people were found positive for Coronavirus infection. Maharashtra government has declare Coronavirus to be an epidemic in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune, schools are to remain closed except for examinations.

"Next 15 days are important," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray said that state government wants to increase the number of testing centres for which it would need permission from the Central Government. He said that he has written a letter to the centre about this.

More to follow...

Also Read | COVID-19: Karnataka shuts schools, malls; bans wedding ceremonies; 31 under 'high risk' in Kalaburagi

Watch | Coronavirus: No IPL matches in Delhi, says Manish Sisodia