Economic activities cannot be blocked for long: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said that the economic activities in the country can not be blocked for a long time and the lockdown should be limited to containment zones with strict implementation. He further said that schools and colleges should open after the summer holidays.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with chief ministers to discuss the road ahead for a lockdown exit strategy. This is the fifth such meeting of Modi with the chief ministers ever since the country entered into lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

They discussed ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also said that economic activities in several parts of the country have picked up and that the process will further gather steam.

