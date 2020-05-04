Coronavirus cases in India cross 42,000-mark; 1,373 deaths. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People stand in queue to buy daily need items during nationwide lockdown.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 42,000 mark taking positive patients toll to 42,533 including 1,373 deaths while 11,707 have recovered, according to the figures released by health ministry on Monday. Sunday saw India witnessing highest single day rise in coronavirus cases so far with over 2,000 being confirmed to have infected the virus with over 80 deaths. The nation is entering lockdown phase 3 from today, however, the third of lockdown have several relaxation especially for districts, areas falling under green and orange zones.

Meanwhile, several districts and states having very less number of coronavirus cases are considering to reopening in order to restart the economy. On Sunday, in a presser held by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said that it was now time to reopen Delhi to resume economic activities. He said that tax collection has stooped very low and if economic activities are not started then it will be difficult to pay salaries.

During the latest and third phase of lockdown, people especially in green and orange zones will have access to non-essential items, other services that weren't available earlier. Also, standalone liquor shops in Delhi, other states will also re-open, most of them in green and orange zones. In Delhi, the government has allowed private offices to work with 50 per cent of staff in a step forward to open up the economy.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 Andhra Pradesh 1583 488 33 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 43 32 1 Bihar 503 125 4 Chandigarh 94 19 0 Chhattisgarh 57 36 0 Delhi 4549 1362 64 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 5428 1042 290 Haryana 442 245 5 Himachal Pradesh 40 34 1 Jammu and Kashmir 701 287 8 Jharkhand 115 22 3 Karnataka 614 293 25 Kerala 500 401 4 Ladakh 41 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 2846 798 156 Maharashtra 12974 2115 548 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 162 56 1 Puducherry 8 5 0 Punjab 1102 117 21 Rajasthan 2886 1356 71 Tamil Nadu 3023 1379 30 Telengana 1082 490 29 Tripura 16 2 0 Uttarakhand 60 39 0 Uttar Pradesh 2645 754 43 West Bengal 963 151 35 Total number of confirmed cases in India 42533* 11707 1373

