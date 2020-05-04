Coronavirus cases in India cross 42,000-mark; 1,373 deaths. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 42,000 mark taking positive patients toll to 42,533 including 1,373 deaths while 11,707 have recovered, according to the figures released by health ministry on Monday. Sunday saw India witnessing highest single day rise in coronavirus cases so far with over 2,000 being confirmed to have infected the virus with over 80 deaths. The nation is entering lockdown phase 3 from today, however, the third of lockdown have several relaxation especially for districts, areas falling under green and orange zones.
Meanwhile, several districts and states having very less number of coronavirus cases are considering to reopening in order to restart the economy. On Sunday, in a presser held by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said that it was now time to reopen Delhi to resume economic activities. He said that tax collection has stooped very low and if economic activities are not started then it will be difficult to pay salaries.
During the latest and third phase of lockdown, people especially in green and orange zones will have access to non-essential items, other services that weren't available earlier. Also, standalone liquor shops in Delhi, other states will also re-open, most of them in green and orange zones. In Delhi, the government has allowed private offices to work with 50 per cent of staff in a step forward to open up the economy.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1583
|488
|33
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|Bihar
|503
|125
|4
|Chandigarh
|94
|19
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|57
|36
|0
|Delhi
|4549
|1362
|64
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|5428
|1042
|290
|Haryana
|442
|245
|5
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|34
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|701
|287
|8
|Jharkhand
|115
|22
|3
|Karnataka
|614
|293
|25
|Kerala
|500
|401
|4
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2846
|798
|156
|Maharashtra
|12974
|2115
|548
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|162
|56
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|Punjab
|1102
|117
|21
|Rajasthan
|2886
|1356
|71
|Tamil Nadu
|3023
|1379
|30
|Telengana
|1082
|490
|29
|Tripura
|16
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|60
|39
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|2645
|754
|43
|West Bengal
|963
|151
|35
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|42533*
|11707
|1373
