Coronavirus cases in India see highest spike in a single day. Check state-wise list

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus cases in India see highest spike in a single day

India witnessed the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in as 2,487 new COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours across the country. Meanwhile, the deadly contagious virus claimed 83 lives on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 40,263, while 28,070 are active cases. As many as 10,887 people have been recovered from the coronavirus in India while the COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,306.

The total coronavirus cases in India crossed 40,000-mark with new cases on Sunday. Maharashtra and Gujarat are the worst-hit states by coronavirus in India as the total number of confirmed cases are above 5,000. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan are the other states and UT have high number of coronavirus patients in the hospitals.

On Monday, India will enter the third phase of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. However, the government will give some relaxations in Green and Orange Zones while in Red Zones, the lockdown will be implemented more stringently.

Coronavirus in India: State-wise list

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 17 0 Andhra Pradesh 1583 488 33 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 43 32 1 Bihar 482 117 4 Chandigarh 94 19 0 Chhattisgarh 43 36 0 Delhi 4122 1256 64 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 5055 896 262 Haryana 394 227 4 Himachal Pradesh 40 33 1 Jammu and Kashmir 666 254 8 Jharkhand 115 22 3 Karnataka 606 282 25 Kerala 500 400 4 Ladakh 40 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 2846 798 156 Maharashtra 12296 2000 521 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 160 56 1 Puducherry 8 5 0 Punjab 772 112 20 Rajasthan 2772 1121 65 Tamil Nadu 2757 1341 29 Telengana 1063 458 28 Tripura 4 2 0 Uttarakhand 59 39 0 Uttar Pradesh 2626 698 43 West Bengal 922 151 33 Total number of confirmed cases in India 40263* 10887 1306 *139 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing

