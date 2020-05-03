Coronavirus cases in India see highest spike in a single day. Check state-wise list

India witnessed the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in as 2,487 new COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours across the country. Meanwhile, the deadly contagious virus claimed 83 lives on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 40,263, while 28,070 are active cases. As many as 10,887 people have been recovered from the coronavirus in India while the COVID-19 death toll has reached 1,306.
The total coronavirus cases in India crossed 40,000-mark with new cases on Sunday. Maharashtra and Gujarat are the worst-hit states by coronavirus in India as the total number of confirmed cases are above 5,000. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan are the other states and UT have high number of coronavirus patients in the hospitals.
On Monday, India will enter the third phase of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. However, the government will give some relaxations in Green and Orange Zones while in Red Zones, the lockdown will be implemented more stringently.
Coronavirus in India: State-wise list
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|17
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1583
|488
|33
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|Bihar
|482
|117
|4
|Chandigarh
|94
|19
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|43
|36
|0
|Delhi
|4122
|1256
|64
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|5055
|896
|262
|Haryana
|394
|227
|4
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|33
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|666
|254
|8
|Jharkhand
|115
|22
|3
|Karnataka
|606
|282
|25
|Kerala
|500
|400
|4
|Ladakh
|40
|17
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2846
|798
|156
|Maharashtra
|12296
|2000
|521
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|160
|56
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|Punjab
|772
|112
|20
|Rajasthan
|2772
|1121
|65
|Tamil Nadu
|2757
|1341
|29
|Telengana
|1063
|458
|28
|Tripura
|4
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|59
|39
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|2626
|698
|43
|West Bengal
|922
|151
|33
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|40263*
|10887
|1306
|*139 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing