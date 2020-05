Image Source : PTI Time to reopen Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

As India will enter the third phase of nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the media stating that the national capital is ready to be reopened as the situation is under control.

In the press conference, CM Kejriwal said that, "We have urged the Center to declare Delhi as coronavirus Green Zones except for 97 containment zones in the city."

