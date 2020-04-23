Coronavirus cases in India cross 21,000-mark; death toll at 681. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People wait outside a government office to get necessary permission for emergency reasons during lockdown in India.

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 21,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 21,393 including 681 deaths and 4,258 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Thursday. Till Wednesday evening, confirmed cases tally in India were at 20,471 including 652 deaths while 3,960 have recovered as per data released by the Ministry of Heatlh. The nation is under 19-day extended lockdown that will remain in place till May after PM Modi on April 14 in a televised address to the nation announced it saying it was required to continue the fight against coronavirus.

States including Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat remain the worst affected as number of coronavirus positive cases here are above 1,500-mark while Maharashtra and Delhi have over 5,000 and 2,000 positive cases. As the number of COVID-19 patients in the national capital are increasing, so as the containment zones. At present, Delhi alone has over 80 areas which have been declared as containment zones.

The COVID-19 crisis has shown that India can take up the role of global economic leader as it is taking care of its citizens while also helping its friends and people across the globe, he said. "It has shown that in time of need, India as a friend can step up. So, from a global leadership perspective, I think the stature of India has gone up," Aghi said. He further said that USISPF has estimated that for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy, it needs roughly USD 100 billion-dollar investment on an annual basis.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 813 120 24 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 35 19 1 Bihar 143 46 2 Chandigarh 27 14 0 Chhattisgarh 36 26 0 Delhi 2248 724 48 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 2407 179 103 Haryana 262 140 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 Jammu and Kashmir 407 92 5 Jharkhand 49 8 3 Karnataka 427 131 17 Kerala 438 323 3 Ladakh 18 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 1592 148 80 Maharashtra 5652 789 269 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 83 32 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 251 49 16 Rajasthan 1890 230 27 Tamil Nadu 1629 662 18 Telengana 945 194 23 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 46 23 0 Uttar Pradesh 1449 173 21 West Bengal 456 79 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 21393* 4258 681

